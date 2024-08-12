Adams to name security firm CEO as new FDNY commissioner: sources

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to name a longtime security executive as the new commissioner of the FDNY on Monday, three sources with knowledge of the appointment told News 4.

Robert Tucker is said to be the mayor's pick. Adams will name the executive and FDNY Foundation board member as the new fire commissioner at the FDNY Academy on Randall's Island on Monday morning, the sources said.

Tucker is filling the post after Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced last month that she would be stepping down in order to pursue other career opportunities. She agreed to stay on board until Adams could find a suitable replacement.

Tucker, who like his predecessor has no fire suppression experience, is a self-described fire buff who chased engines to fires when he was a kid, worked in the department's Manhattan communication's office as a teen, and later served as special legal assistant to Judge Richard Brown, the former Queens DA.

For over two decades, Tucker has led T&M USA, a global security company.

