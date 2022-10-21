‘Active Shooter' Hoax Call Triggers Lockdown at CT Schools, Week After NJ Swatting Spree

A Connecticut high school was briefly locked down Friday after someone called in a fake "active shooter" report, triggering procedures similar to ones activated across the state of New Jersey a week ago, officials said.

Stamford High School, in Fairfield County, got a call just before 9 a.m. reporting an active shooter in the building, according to the mayor of Stamford. The school was immediately put on lockdown, cops responded and additional protocols associated with such threats were implemented.

It turns out that call was a hoax, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said. Simmons, a Democrat, noted that other Fairfield County schools received similar threats Friday morning. Staples High School in Westport, along with a middle school, also were impacted, officials said. It wasn't clear if all involved active shooter hoaxes.

No injuries were reported and the sources of the calls weren't immediately clear.

Friday's developments in Stamford echoed ones exactly a week ago, when a series of swatting incidents -- hoax calls reporting serious crimes designed to draw large emergency responses to a single place -- locked down high schools in at least a half-dozen New Jersey counties within a half-hour span, indicating a possible targeted attack.

Last week's swatting in New Jersey started around 11 a.m. A school in Toms River was locked down. Emergency correspondence indicated more than a half-dozen other high schools in at least five counties got similar calls around the same time, triggering the same responses. No active threat was found in any of those cases.

Swatting involves a fake emergency call about a series crime -- an active shooter, in some cases -- that forces a large-scale emergency response, directing police and other resources en masse. Similar incidents were reported across the country in the week prior, involving schools from California to Florida to South Carolina and other states.

It wasn't clear Friday if law enforcement believed a single person or multiple people to be responsible for the series of swatting incidents targeting U.S. schools or if the hoaxes were random. No additional updates were provided.