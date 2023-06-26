A recent college graduate's guide to navigating Manhattan's concrete jungle

Let us know if this sounds familiar: you just moved to "the greatest city in the world," but you're kind of questioning the nickname.

Taking public transportation may seem confusing, so you’re spending all your money on Ubers. You feel like the only way to meet other young people is to go to overpriced bars. When people visit, the only place you can think to take them is an overpriced (and arguably over-hyped) museum. AND you're still looking for your favorite bagel place.

It can be tough feeling like a tourist in a place that you now call home.

We got you. This guide is designed to help you discover a New York City that makes you feel like a local, and doesn't break the bank.

Let's begin!

Public transit is not the monster you think it is

The most inexpensive way to get around the city (besides walking) is public transportation, which includes the MTA buses and subways. Without delays, it can even be faster than a $40 Uber to get across town.

The fare for subways, local, limited, and Select Bus Service buses is $2.75. You can pay with a MetroCard (it's $1 and available at most transit stations) or utilize "tap to pay" — the OMNY app, contactless credit/debit cards, or smartphones can all be used.

If you think you'll be using MTA transit very often, there are also options to buy a 7-day or 30-day unlimited swipe MetroCard.

Let's move on to some simple geography:

Uptown (anything north of 59th St.)

Midtown (between 59th St. and 14th St.)

Downtown (anything south of 14th St.)

Paying attention to what number or letter subway train or bus you get on is important, but so is taking into account what direction transit is going in.

For instance, if you take the downtown B subway train from Rockefeller Center, but you're trying to get to West 72nd Street, you're on the right train in the wrong direction. To get to West 72nd Street from Rockefeller Center, you would take the uptown B train, since West 72nd Street is farther uptown in Manhattan than Midtown West, where Rockefeller Center is located.

Similarly with the MTA buses, if you see a bus going crosstown towards the west side, and you're trying to go the east side, don't get on. There will be typically be another bus on its way towards the east side, which you can get on to ride to your destination (just make sure you press the "request stop" button when your stop is next so the driver knows someone wants to get off).

People often get confused with the many different lines of transit to take, though there are two easy fixes to this. The old fashioned solution is to use the maps below as your guide to what route to take and where to take it from.

MTA subway map

Manhattan bus map

The more current (and definitely easier) way to determine what line or type of transit to take is to use a GPS app on your mobile device.

On your smartphone, plug in your destination and click the transit option as your mode of transportation, and the options for transit will pop up if available, and will typically tell you where the station is located, how many stops there will be, and what line of bus or subway to take.

If you end up having to switch bus or subway lines or the mode of transportation you're taking, transfers are free.

Although public transportation may be daunting to a new New Yorker, the process becomes like second nature once you get the hang of it (and the money saved will be worth the switch from rideshare apps).

Now that you can get around the city, let's get you out into the social scene.

Don't underestimate the power of happy hour

It can be overwhelming thinking of how you'll meet new people in such a big city, but one of the easiest (and most fun!) ways to insert yourself into the social scene here is to make new friends at happy hour.

Happy hour is a great, inexpensive (depends on where you go) way to meet people, and there's no better way to do that than in the lower half of Manhattan — home to a mecca of other recently graduated young adults.

Below are some spots where you'll be sure to find some young people like you — and enjoy a reduced price drink at the same time.

Roey's (West Village)

Sister restaurant to the popular Italian joint Rosemary's, Roey's has the cozy feel of an old-school Italian joint but the chill vibe of being a restaurant in laidback West Village.

Happy Hour Menu

Verlaine (Lower East Side)

With over 500 five-star Yelp reviews, Verlaine of the Lower East Side is a crowd favorite. Their happy hour is great, but their Asian tapas menu may convince you to stay for dinner.

Happy Hour Menu

Fish Cheeks (NoHo)

This Thai seafood restaurant on Bond Street features a happy hour menu with $11 specialty cocktails and a dozen oysters for $18.

Happy Hour Menu

21 Greenpoint (Midtown West)

Bill Murray's son, Homer, has brought his Michelin Star-awarded Brooklyn restaurant to Rockefeller Center, and it's daily happy hour with it.

Happy Hour Menu

Bubo (Murray Hill)

Bubo, a quaint Mediterranean restaurant tucked away on Third Avenue, is an ideal place to chill after work for a relaxed happy hour with great prices.

Happy Hour Menu

Hidden gems in plain sight

Sometimes the common things to do in New York feel repetitive and overdone. If you're looking for a change of pace from the typical New York sight seeing and shopping agenda, look no further.

Brooklyn Bridge Park

The views of Manhattan from this park are hard to top. Many overlook Brooklyn Bridge Park because it seems like a hike to get to if you live in Manhattan, but it's way easier to get to than one may think. The NYC Ferry can take you from Manhattan to Brooklyn for just $4. You can also walk or bike across the famous Brooklyn Bridge for free. The amount of activities at Brooklyn Bridge park seem endless: kayaking, sports, fishing, roller-skating and so much more.

Central Park Conservatory Garden

Everyone knows Central Park, but did you know there is a beautiful six-acre garden tucked away inside of it on the Upper East Side? This quiet piece of the park has three areas with each consisting of a distinct design: the French-style North Garden, the Italianate Center Garden, and the English-style South Garden. The garden as a whole is home to an array of different flowers and plants, and serves as an oasis to those who want to escape the fast pace of the city, without leaving the city. The park is open to the general public for free.

Beacon's Closet

Well known to the NYC vintage community — not so well known to the average New Yorker — this thrift store features many rare and desirable finds, but at a discounted price. A change of pace from the likes of Zara or H&M, not only will you save money, but your style will start to resemble a true New Yorker — double win.

Forming a (correct) bagel opinion

How can you be a New Yorker without a favorite bagel shop? You'll never go back to any other state's bagels again. If you don't have a go-to place yet, try these three beloved places.

Tompkins Square Bagels

With three locations scattered around downtown Manhattan, this bagel store is known for their incredible bagels and large selection of cream cheeses. The lines can get pretty long on the weekend, so get there early. Even native New Yorker Timothée Chalamet dubbed Tompkins Square Bagels his favorite in the city.

Liberty Bagels

Liberty Bagels proves it's what's on the inside that counts. Their unassuming exterior does not prepare you for what you'll be greeted with inside: some of the best fresh bagels in Manhattan. They're known for having the best, most vibrant rainbow bagel in the city.

Tal Bagels

With a menu including lox, nova, AND smoked salmon (which are all different by the way), Tal Bagels knows how to make a bagel. They also have a large selection of cream cheese flavors, beloved by many native Manhattanites.

Transit navigation. Happy hour. Hidden gems. Bagels. We've covered the New Yorker basics, so now it's time to make the concrete jungle feel like home. It will take time to adjust to the big city, but New York has a place for everyone and if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere — queue the Frank Sinatra.