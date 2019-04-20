Aaron Judge, the young star at the heart of the Yankees' lineup, appears headed to an increasingly long injured list for the beleaguered team.

Judge hurt himself swinging in Saturday's game against Kansas City and is likely to be out for some period of time, manager Aaron Boone told a post-game news conference.

Boone said it was a left oblique injury and that Judge went to the hospital for an MRI to diagnose the severity.

It was the latest setback for the 10-10 Yankees, who sit four games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

The team already has a dozen players out hurt, and could scarcely spare Judge. If he goes out, it would mean six of the team's nine Opening Day starters would be on the injured list.