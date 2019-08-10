Yankees GM Cashman Mistaken for Thief, Stopped by Police

Yankees General Manger Brian Cashman was stopped by police in Connecticut and officers swarmed his vehicle -- some with guns drawn -- in a mix-up involving his own stolen vehicle and separate report of an armed man, police said.

Cashman was driving his white Jeep and had stopped at Shell gas station in Darien when he was surrounded by police.

The officers were responding to an unrelated report of a man who brought a gun at a doctor's office and had reportedly left in a white, Jeep-like vehicle, Darien police said. Then they ran the plates on Cashman's Jeep and found that it had been reported stolen.

Cashman had reported the vehicle stolen earlier in the week, the New York Post reported, but the NYPD had recovered the vehicle in the Bronx and returned it to him. He was driving to the Norwalk police station when he was stopped in order to have it processed for evidence.

It's not clear why his vehicle was not taken off the stolen list.

Two officers had their guns drawn when they stopped Cashman, police said.

He was "fully cooperative with all commands and instructions given by the officers conducting the stop and the encounter was quickly, efficiently and properly deescalated," police said in a statement.

“They executed a very tactful interception,” Cashman told the Post.

“They’re clearly very professional and trained and they asked me to turn my car off, exit the vehicle, walk backwards towards them…they were executing their duty.”

Officers esscorted him to the Norwalk police station.

Police said they later found the patient who had brought a gun to the doctor's office. He had a valid license and wasn't aware he had caused any alarm.