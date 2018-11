A 45-year-old woman was shot to death in the Bronx on Saturday night, police say. 0

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Woman Shot to Death in the Bronx NYPD

UP NEXT

A 45-year-old woman was shot to death Saturday night in the Bronx, police said.

The woman was shot shortly before 10 p.m. on Grand Concourse in the Concourse Village neighborhood, the NYPD said.

The shooter fled the scene, police said.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting and the victim weren't immediately available.