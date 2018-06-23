A woman was seriously injured after she fell down a cliff in a New Jersey park, officials said.

A woman was seriously injured after she fell down a cliff in a New Jersey park, officials said.

The woman fell around 75 feet down a cliff in the Greenbrook Sanctuary, a woodland preserve in Palisades Interstate Park in Tenafly, New Jersey, the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department said on its Twitter account.





The woman sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” the department said.

Rappel teams from East Bergen helped rescue the victim after she fell, it added.

Police didn’t immediately provide the woman’s age or any additional details.