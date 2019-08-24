The NYPD released the inset surveillance image of the suspect.

A man punched a woman in the face in a Brooklyn subway station without provocation, police said Saturday.

The victim was in the Broadway Junction-East New York station for the A and C trains just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 when the stranger approached and punched her, the NYPD said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The man was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and between 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black T-shirt that said "ZOOYORK" on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).