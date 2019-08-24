Woman Punched in the Face in Subway Station in Unprovoked Attack: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Punched in the Face in Subway Station in Unprovoked Attack: NYPD

Published Aug 24, 2019 at 11:05 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    NYPD
    The NYPD released the inset surveillance image of the suspect.

    A man punched a woman in the face in a Brooklyn subway station without provocation, police said Saturday. 

    The victim was in the Broadway Junction-East New York station for the A and C trains just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 when the stranger approached and punched her, the NYPD said.

    The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.  

    The man was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and between 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black T-shirt that said "ZOOYORK" on the front. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us