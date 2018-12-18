Police are looking for this man, wanted for punching and then sexually assaulting a woman in Murray Hill, Queens, on Tuesday at 2 .m. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched, then sexually assaulted a 56-year-old woman in Queens in the early morning hours Tuesday.

It was around 2 a.m. when the suspect approached the victim in the area of 165th Street and Sanford Avenue in Murray Hill and punched her several times in the face, according to police. He then sexually assaulted her.

The woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

The suspect is described as being in his early to mid-20, around 5 feet 5 inches, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a fur-lined hood and a dark backpack.