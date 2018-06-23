Woman Killed on Subway Tracks May Have Slipped, Police Say

A woman who fell to her death Saturday morning in front of an oncoming subway train may have slipped off the platform, police said.

The woman was struck by a 1 train at the West 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side, the NYPD said.

She was pronounced dead at St. Luke's hospital, police said.

Police believe she may have slipped from the platform.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.

The 1 train was bypassing the 72nd Street station and the 2 and 3 trains were running local in that area for a time.