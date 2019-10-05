Woman Injured After Deer Jumps Through Window of Long Island Hair Salon: Police - NBC New York
Woman Injured After Deer Jumps Through Window of Long Island Hair Salon: Police

The deer jumped through the window of Be.you.tiful Hair Salon on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, police said

Published 43 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A woman was injured when a deer jumped through the window of a Long Island hair salon and crashed into her, police said.

    The deer jumped through the window of Be.you.tiful Hair Salon on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

    The deer hit a woman inside the salon, leaving her with leg and head pain, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police didn’t provide the woman’s age.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of deer jumped through the window or what became of it. The animal wasn’t at the scene when police arrived, they said.

