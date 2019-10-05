What to Know A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a deer jumped through the window of a Long Island hair salon, police say

A woman was injured when a deer jumped through the window of a Long Island hair salon and crashed into her, police said.

The deer jumped through the window of Be.you.tiful Hair Salon on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The deer hit a woman inside the salon, leaving her with leg and head pain, according to police. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn’t provide the woman’s age.

It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of deer jumped through the window or what became of it. The animal wasn’t at the scene when police arrived, they said.