Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Belmont Racetrack: Police

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at the Belmont Racetrack, police said.

Security noticed a horse was loose and became alarmed, Nassau County police said. Security officers entered a barn and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The 51-year-old victim was brought by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity hasn't been released.

A man was taken into custody but no charges had been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Just a week earlier, Belmont was the site of the final race won by Justify as he clinched the Triple Crown.