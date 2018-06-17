Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Belmont Racetrack: Police - NBC New York
Woman Found Stabbed to Death at Belmont Racetrack: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday at the Belmont Racetrack, police said. 

    Security noticed a horse was loose and became alarmed, Nassau County police said. Security officers entered a barn and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. 

    The 51-year-old victim was brought by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity hasn't been released. 

    A man was taken into custody but no charges had been filed. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Just a week earlier, Belmont was the site of the final race won by Justify as he clinched the Triple Crown

