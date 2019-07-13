Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds After Neighbors Report Smell: NYPD - NBC New York
Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds After Neighbors Report Smell: NYPD

    NBC 4 New York

    A 33-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds in her apartment after police investigated reports of a foul smell, officials said. 

    Cindi Olivo, 33, was found in her apartment on University Avenue in the Fordham Manor neighborhood in the Bronx. Police investigated after neighbors reported the odor.

    Her body was very decomposed but she had obvious stab wounds to her torso and her death was deemed a homicide, police said. 

    The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

