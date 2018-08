A 26-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bronx early Tuesday, authorities say.

Cops found the woman unresponsive on the pavement near Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place shortly after 5 a.m. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died. Her name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.