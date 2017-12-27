A 23-year-old woman was found dead in Brooklyn Wednesday morning after her 3-year-old daughter was heard crying. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know Neighbors who heard a crying 3-year-old child went to find out what was wrong and found the toddler's 23-year-old mother dead nearby

Law enforcement sources say police are investigating the case as a possible homicide

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence, with at least four marked police cars and a number of unmarked police cars at the scene

Neighbors responding to the cries of a 3-year-old child on the basement steps of a two-story home in Brooklyn encountered a grisly scene -- the toddler's 23-year-old mother dead on the stairs nearby, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found dead on the steps of her own Sterling Place home in Crown Heights shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sources tell News 4.

Police are investigating the case as a possible homicide, the sources said. It wasn't clear what trauma the woman may have suffered.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed a heavy emergency presence, with at least four marked police cars and a number of unmarked police cars in the area, which was roped off with yellow tape.

The investigation is ongoing.