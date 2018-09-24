What to Know Cops say a woman allegedly bit a Macy's worker who tried to stop her from stealing clothes on Long Island

Cops are looking for a woman who allegedly bit a Macy's employee who tried to stop her from stealing clothes at a Long Island store earlier this month.

Police say the woman pilfered several clothing items from the department store on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington late Sept. 14. A loss prevention employee saw her and tried to stop her, but she bit the worker and fled, possibly in a black BMW with Pennsylvania plates, authorities say.

Surveillance images show the woman appears to have a tattoo on the upper right part of her back (above). Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.