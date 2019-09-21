What to Know Two women were wearing bikinis when they asked a man if he wanted to take a picture with them, officials say

A pair of bikini-clad women allegedly extorted $100 from a man with special needs in Times Square, authorities said.

Emilia Laporta, 26, and a second woman were wearing bikinis when they asked a man who has special needs if he wanted to take a picture with them around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to police and a complaint filed with the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The man allegedly expressed concerns about the cost of the photo, but the women told him he didn't need to worry.

After he took the photo with them, however, the two women allegedly withheld his cell phone and forced him to withdraw $100 from an ATM in order to get it back, the DA's office said.

The women gave the man's phone back to him after he paid them, according to the DA's office.

Laporta was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, the DA's office said. Her attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police were still looking for the second woman as of Saturday.