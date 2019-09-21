Bikini-Clad Women Scammed Man Out of $100 in Times Square: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Bikini-Clad Women Scammed Man Out of $100 in Times Square: Officials

The two women allegedly withheld the man's cell phone until he withdrew $100 from an ATM and gave it to them, the DA's office said

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bikini-Clad Women Scammed Man Out of $100 in Times Square: Officials
    Pexels
    Times Square.

    What to Know

    • Two women were wearing bikinis when they asked a man if he wanted to take a picture with them, officials say

    • The women allegedly withheld his cell phone after the picture was taken and forced him to withdraw the $100 from an ATM

    • Police were still looking for the second woman as of Saturday

    A pair of bikini-clad women allegedly extorted $100 from a man with special needs in Times Square, authorities said. 

    Emilia Laporta, 26, and a second woman were wearing bikinis when they asked a man who has special needs if he wanted to take a picture with them around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to police and a complaint filed with the Manhattan District Attorney's office.  

    The man allegedly expressed concerns about the cost of the photo, but the women told him he didn't need to worry.

    After he took the photo with them, however, the two women allegedly withheld his cell phone and forced him to withdraw $100 from an ATM in order to get it back, the DA's office said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LightRocket via Getty Images

    The women gave the man's phone back to him after he paid them, according to the DA's office. 

    Laporta was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, the DA's office said. Her attorney information wasn't immediately available. 

    Police were still looking for the second woman as of Saturday. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us