Storm Team 4 Tracks Potential Coastal Storm This Weekend

Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential development of a coastal storm that could bring some snow to the region later this weekend.

While the latest trend and model data seem to suggest the system will track further to our south, the exact track still remains uncertain at this time.

There are three possible scenarios:

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

Storm Team 4 will continue to keep a close eye on the system.

In the meantime, more rain is in the forecast Tuesday night as a cold front approaches and moves through the area. By daybreak Wednesday, most area will be dry and it will become windy into the day, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Dry and windy weather will persist through the end of the week as cold air moves in on Thursday and Friday.