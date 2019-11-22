What to Know Winds and showers are expected to move into the tri-state Friday with more chances of heavier rain on the weekend

Winds and showers are expected to move into the tri-state Friday with more chances of heavier rain on the weekend.

Highs on Friday will be in the middle 50s during the day before a cold front moves through the area around noon from west to east, bringing in a chance of showers and wind gusts up to 25-35 mph, according to Storm Team 4, but it won't be a total washout.

Strong winds will likely taper down overnight into Saturday morning and temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

While most of Saturday will have clear skies, dry conditions and mild temps in the middle 40s, a storm system brings heavy rain beginning late Saturday night through Sunday.

If you're traveling upstate on Sunday, expect to see wintry mix of rain and possible snow around and north of Newburgh. In and around New York City, 1-2 inches of rain are expected.

Another storm system will move in next week on Wednesday, but you shouldn't have to worry too much about rain on the big turkey day.

As of now, Thanksgiving looks dry, cool and windy, but it shouldn't be too gusty for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons.

