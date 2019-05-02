What to Know William Barr has informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that he will skip a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report

House Committee to Face an Empty Chair Instead of William Barr

Attorney General William Barr has informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that he will skip a hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department. Barr's decision — he cites a disagreement over the questioning — came the same day the department missed a committee deadline to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Mueller's Russia report and its underlying evidence. Those moves are likely to prompt a vote on holding Barr in contempt, and possibly the issuance of subpoenas — bringing House Democrats and the Trump administration closer to a prolonged battle in court. Even though Barr informed the panel he isn't coming, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said he will still convene the hearing, raising the prospect of an empty witness chair. As Barr refused to testify, Democrats sought to speak to Mueller himself. Nadler said the panel hoped the special counsel would appear before the committee on May 15 and the panel was "firming up the date."

Student Killed in College Shooting Hailed as Hero for Fighting Gunman

One of the two students killed when a gunman opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte was hailed as a hero by authorities for confronting the shooter and ultimately giving his life to save others, NBC News reported. Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Parlier, 19, were the students shot dead as four others were wounded during the last day of classes, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. "What you may not hear is the first and foremost hero, as far as I’m concerned, and his name is Riley Howell," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said.

'Avengers: Endgame' Crowd Possibly Exposed to Measles in Calif.

A woman who went to the midnight showing of "Avengers: Endgame" at an Orange County movie theater last week was diagnosed with measles, and now health officials are warning others in the crowd that they may have been exposed. The Placentia woman in her 20s, who had just returned from an international trip, was infected with measles when she went to see the midnight showing of the finale in the Avengers saga. The Orange County Health Care agency said the woman visited the AMC Theater in Fullerton Thursday, April 25, and other moviegoers may have been exposed from 11 p.m. in the evening until 4 a.m. Health officials were advising others who believe they may have been exposed to check their vaccination history, and notify their health providers, especially if they haven't had measles before. Symptoms include inflamed eyes, runny nose, high fever, and an unexplained rash seven to 21 days after being exposed.

Possible Measles Exposure at Banquet, Trampoline Park, NJDOH Says

Health officials in New Jersey are warning of potential measles exposure in Middlesex and Ocean counties, including at a popular trampoline park, late last month. The state's Department of Health is informing residents about a confirmed case of measles in a New York City resident who potentially exposed individuals in Middlesex and Ocean counties on April 22 and 23. Officials say anyone who visited Sky Zone on 600 Hadley Road, South Plainfield, on April 22 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and/or River 978 Banquet Hall on 978 River Ave. in Lakewood on April 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (on April 24) may have been exposed to the disease. Health officials recommend that anyone who visited the locations during the specified dates and times should contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness.

Drake Wins Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards

It was a good night to be Drake at the Billboard Music Awards. Drake won three awards during the telecast and became the winningest artist in the awards show history. After one win Drake encouraged the audience of musicians to give their peers their flowers while they're still alive. "We've obviously had like an unfortunate series of losses within our business, and I just want to encourage everybody to let other artists know how you feel about them," Drake said as he accepted top male artist. "Let them know that you love them (and) respect them while we're all still here." Drake could have been referring to a number of deaths in the music industry, from Nipsey Hussle to Aretha Franklin. The rap star, who walked into Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena with 17 nominations, also won top Billboard 200 album, beating out Cardi B, Travis Scott, Post Malone and the late XXXTentacion.

Madonna (And Her Holograms) Wow the Billboard Music Awards

What happens when the Queen of Pop joins forces with Latin music's biggest star? You get a jaw-dropping performance worthy of its own special. Madonna and Maluma showed up and showed out at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The two graced the stage and performed their new single, "Medellín," which is straight off the 60-year-old icon's forthcoming album, Madame X. Similar to their over-the-top music video the two superstars pulled out all the stops for the star-studded ceremony with ornate ensembles, wildly audacious sets and more. Viewers and audience members alike were in awe when several holograms of Madonna appeared onstage to perform with the duo. Madonna performed at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in over four years. The 25-year-old Colombian reggaeton singer held his own at his first-ever performance at the Billboard Music Awards. Maluma discussed the opportunity to collab with Madonna while speaking with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet.