One of the two students killed when a gunman opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte was hailed as a hero by authorities Wednesday for confronting the shooter and ultimately giving his life to save others, NBC News reported.

Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Parlier, 19, were the students shot dead Tuesday as four others were wounded during the last day of classes, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

"What you may not hear is the first and foremost hero, as far as I’m concerned, and his name is Riley Howell," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday.