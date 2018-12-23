What to Know A man attacked a state trooper while he was being arrested for drunk driving during a traffic stop

The man's wife tried to stop the arrest, and later threw her shoes and underwear at a group of troopers at a police station

The man faces charges including assault and DWI; the woman faces charges including attempted assault

A woman allegedly threw her shoes and dirty underwear at a group of state troopers after her husband was arrested for drunk driving, police said.

A group of troopers were conducting traffic stops in Hempstead around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday when they pulled over a Mercedes-Benz driven by Michael Nelson, 38, of Long Beach, New York State police said.

When the troopers discovered Nelson was drunk, they tried to arrest him, but Nelson headbutted one of them several times, police said.

That’s when his wife Alexandra Nelson, 29, got out of the Mercedes and tried to keep the troopers from arresting her husband, according to police.

The troopers took both of them to the East Meadow Barracks, where Michael Nelson kept acting belligerent and refused to take chemical tests, police said.

Alexandra Nelson, meanwhile, spit at the troopers and threw her shoes and dirty underwear at them, according to police.

Michael Nelson was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and harassment, police said.

His wife was charged with second-degree attempted assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Their attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.