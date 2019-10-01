Whole Foods Stores in Northeast Recall Certain Cheese

Whole Foods Market stores in several states, including Connecticut, as well as several other New England states, New York and New Jersey, are recalling Dorset cheese because of potential contamination of Listeria.

A notice on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website said Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast and North Atlantic regions are voluntarily recalling Dorset cheese in response to a recall from Consider Bardwell Farm because of a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

The FDA said the affected product was cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, identifiable by PLU code 97776 with sell-by dates through 10/30/2019.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Symptoms of Listeria

Listeria monocytogenesis an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals might suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

What to Do If You Bought Cheese Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Customers who bought the product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255.