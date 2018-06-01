These Are The Top Ranked '90s Cartoons in NY, NJ, and CT - NBC New York
These Are The Top Ranked '90s Cartoons in NY, NJ, and CT

By Ashley Serianni

Published 42 minutes ago

    With 1990s nostalgia being a current trend, it's no surprise that favorite cartoons are making a resurgence on weekend television and in series reboots.

    With the reboots of cartoons like "Powerpuff Girls" and "The Magic School Bus," Frontier Communications decided to compile a list of the most popular 1990s cartoons in each state.

    The top 1990s cartoon in New York and New Jersey is "Hey Arnold!" being the only two states with the cartoon being the top choice.

    Connecticut's favorite, "Sailor Moon," was shared only with California.

    The most beloved 1990s cartoons overall were "The Magic School Bus," "Batman: The Animated Series" and "PowerPuff Girls," all coming in with four states.

    Frontier came up with the list by using IMDb to find the highest rated cartoons released in the US during the ‘90s, and using Google Trends to find what shows people were still looking for.

