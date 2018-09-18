The 2-year-old girl who died after police found her unconscious in a Westchester County home for the weekend was supposed to be removed from her mother's care a day earlier after a judge issued an order to transfer custody, an attorney for the girl's father tells News 4 New York. Ida Siegal reports.

Dad Says Killed Girl Shouldn't Have Been in Mom's Care

What to Know A woman who has been charged with murder for the mysterious death of her two-year-old daughter made her first court appearance Tuesday

Cynthia Arce was arrested for attacking officers who tried to help her daughter after they found her unconscious

A Westchester woman who has been charged with murder for the mysterious death of her two-year-old daughter made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

Cynthia Arce was arrested this past spring for attacking two police officers who tried to help her daughter, Gabriella Maria Boyd, after they found the toddler unconscious in Arce’s Mamaroneck home.

The toddler later died and Arce was charged with murder for her death, although the Medical Examiner couldn’t determine how she died.

Arce had been court-ordered to hand the toddler over to her father, Stephen Boyd, the day before the girl’s death, but refused to do so.

Boyd and Arce had been in a two-year-long custody battle for Gabriella before she died.

Arce’s defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the basis for the murder charge and requested a trial delay.

Boyd appeared in court, but declined to speak with the media after Arce’s appearance, saying he was “full of emotion right now.”