More Snow Headed for Tri-State as Wintry Feel Returns

What to Know Temperatures on Sunday morning were around 40 degrees colder than on Saturday morning

Snow is likely on Tuesday, with an inch or two of accumulation possible

The MLK Jr. holiday promises to be cold with highs in the low to mid-20s

More snow is headed to the tri-state after several days of topsy-turvy weather that saw above-average temperatures melt remnants of a previous storm the mercury plunged back into the teens and 20s.

Storm Team 4 said a pair of approaching storms this week could leave as much as 3 inches of snow on the ground in New York City and Long Island by Wednesday evening, with areas north and west of the city potentially seeing even more than that.

Neither storm is forecast to individually dump much powder on the tri-state, according to Storm Team 4. The first weather system will begin moving through the city during the day Tuesday. Then, after a break in the action Tuesday evening, snow will push though the region again overnight and into Wednesday.

That second burst of snowfall could cause slick conditions on the roads for some commuters on Wednesday morning, Storm Team 4 said. But the white stuff shouldn't be falling by the time drivers hit the highways after the workday ends.

It comes days after temperatures plunged by more than 40 degrees between Saturday morning and Sunday. That cold air is expected to stick around for most of the workweek.

And while it won't feel as bad as the brutally cold arctic conditions that hit the region earlier this month, the tri-state won't see a significant warm-up until the weekend, Storm Team 4 says.