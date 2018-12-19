What to Know Dreaming of a white Christmas? Storm Team 4 says not so fast, but lots of rain and strong winds may make your holiday travel a pain

Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain could swamp the tri-state area from late Thursday into early Saturday

Christmas Eve may see a few showers or snow flurries, but Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the 40s

Getting ready to travel for the holidays? Storm Team 4 is tracking a powerful storm that could slow down your trip late Thursday into Saturday morning.

The storm, which moves in Thursday night, will have significant impacts to holiday travelers and could drop several inches of rain in addition to strong winds, forecasters said.

After a brutally cold Tuesday, winds are expected to die down Wednesday, making it feel a bit warmer with temperatures soaring into the mid-40s. It’s the best day to travel until the weekend, meteorologists said.

It all takes a turn for the worse Thursday night when the powerful storm system pushes into the tri-state area from the south. Downpours will come first and continue into the day Friday. Gusty winds are also anticipated along the coast, Storm Team 4 said. A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey. Click here for all severe weather alerts for your neighborhood.

By Friday, temperatures will continue to increase into the 50s near 60 degrees with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain soaking the region, forecasters said. Travel on Friday is expected to be messy.

The storm pushes out early Saturday, but not before leaving behind strong winds for the day, meteorologists said. The travel conditions are expected to return to normal later in the day into Sunday.

Christmas Eve may see a few showers or snow flurries, but Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the 40s. Storm Team 4 says a white Christmas won’t happen this year, expect for some areas in the higher elevations.

