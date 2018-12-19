No White Christmas Expected, But 1-3 Inches of Rain Possible on Friday - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

No White Christmas Expected, But 1-3 Inches of Rain Possible on Friday

By Friday, temperatures will continue to increase into the 50s near 60 degrees

Published Dec 19, 2018 at 1:15 AM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    The latest forecast from Storm Team 4. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Dreaming of a white Christmas? Storm Team 4 says not so fast, but lots of rain and strong winds may make your holiday travel a pain

    • Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain could swamp the tri-state area from late Thursday into early Saturday

    • Christmas Eve may see a few showers or snow flurries, but Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the 40s

    Getting ready to travel for the holidays? Storm Team 4 is tracking a powerful storm that could slow down your trip late Thursday into Saturday morning.

    The storm, which moves in Thursday night, will have significant impacts to holiday travelers and could drop several inches of rain in addition to strong winds, forecasters said.

    After a brutally cold Tuesday, winds are expected to die down Wednesday, making it feel a bit warmer with temperatures soaring into the mid-40s. It’s the best day to travel until the weekend, meteorologists said.

    It all takes a turn for the worse Thursday night when the powerful storm system pushes into the tri-state area from the south. Downpours will come first and continue into the day Friday. Gusty winds are also anticipated along the coast, Storm Team 4 said. A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of New Jersey. Click here for all severe weather alerts for your neighborhood.

    By Friday, temperatures will continue to increase into the 50s near 60 degrees with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain soaking the region, forecasters said. Travel on Friday is expected to be messy.

    Extreme Weather Photos: Mount Etna, NairobiExtreme Weather Photos: Mount Etna, Nairobi

    The storm pushes out early Saturday, but not before leaving behind strong winds for the day, meteorologists said. The travel conditions are expected to return to normal later in the day into Sunday.

    Christmas Eve may see a few showers or snow flurries, but Christmas Day will be sunny with highs in the 40s. Storm Team 4 says a white Christmas won’t happen this year, expect for some areas in the higher elevations.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us