On the 18th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, two giant towers of light will illuminate the lower Manhattan skyline to commemorate the 3,000 people who lost their lives on that clear September morning.

The September 11 Memorial & Museum's "Tribute in Light" will feature 88 searchlights to represent the twin towers that once stood. This wraps up a full day of tributes.

Tune in to get a live look from the Liberty Science Center above.