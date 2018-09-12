What to Know A wall collapse in Brooklyn drew a major emergency response Wednesday afternoon, with about a dozen FDNYers combing through rubble

It's not clear what caused the collapse at the one-story building in Sunset Park, nor was it clear if officials believed anyone was inside

Crews were combing through the rubble through the early part of the afternoon as they searched for possible victims

Emergency crews are sifting through rubble in search of any possible victims after a wall collapse in Brooklyn, though rain is hampering their efforts, authorities say.

Fire officials got a call about the collapse at the one-story building on 39th Street in Sunset Park around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. It's not clear what caused the collapse, nor was it immediately clear if anyone had been inside at the time.

Crews are searching the rubble to be sure no one was caught in debris; the FDNY tweeted photos that showed more than a dozen firefighters at the scene.

The building was constructed in 1935, according to Streeteasy. The website says it has one unit.