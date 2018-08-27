A wrong-way driver crashed into an undercover police vehicle on the Verrazzano Bridge. (Published 2 hours ago)

The upper level of the Verrazano Bridge was shut down during the evening rush Monday as authorities attended to the scene of a wrong-way crash.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows a white van crashed head-on into a black sedan, believed to be an unmarked police vehicle.

Police were responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on the upper level of the bridge, on the Brooklyn side, when they caught up with the driver as he was going eastbound in the westbound lanes. It's not clear why the driver was fleeing.

A police radio transmissio captured the dramatic exchange between officers and dispatch.

"We've got him on the bridge, we've got the bridge!" an officer says. "He's going the wrong way back into Brooklyn, he's going into Brooklyn."

"Shut it down, upper level," he says. "He's headed right into people, central. He's going the wrong way!"

Tje drover eventually crashed into the undercover police vehicle, then hopped out of the van and tried to run away. He was captured after a short foot chase.

The suspect was taken away in an ambulance, as was the driver of the undercover cop car.

All lanes at the Verrazano Bridge upper level coming off the Gowanus are closed down. There was a two-mile backup around 6 p.m. as police investigated.