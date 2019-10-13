Vandal Arrested for Breaking Ambulance Windows, Drawing Stars of David: Officials - NBC New York
Vandal Arrested for Breaking Ambulance Windows, Drawing Stars of David: Officials

The six ambulances at FDNY EMS Station 15 in the Bronx were vandalized early Saturday morning, officials said

Published 15 minutes ago

    FDNY
    One of the vandalized ambulances.

    What to Know

    • A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing six FDNY ambulances in the Bronx, officials said

    • The ambulances FDNY EMS Station 15 in the Wakefield section of the Bronx were vandalized early Saturday morning, police and the FDNY said

    • Police say two of the ambulances had smashed windows, and four had Stars of David drawn on them

    A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing six FDNY ambulances in the Bronx, officials said.

    Six ambulances at FDNY EMS Station 15 in the Wakefield section of the Bronx were vandalized early Saturday morning, police and the fire officials said.

    On Sunday, the FDNY said Karim Murdoch, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in connection with the vandalism.

    Murdoch was brought in for questioning after he was spotted near the station Saturday evening, the department said. His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

    Police say two of the ambulances had smashed windows, and four had Stars of David drawn on them.

    The ambulances were temporarily removed from service for repairs, the FDNY said.

    “Vandalizing and damaging our ambulances shows disrespect to the dedicated men and women of FDNY EMS, and the public they bravely serve,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement Sunday.

    “This quick arrest is the result of outstanding investigative work by our Fire Marshals,” he added.

