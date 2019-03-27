UES Woman Awakes to Intruder Kissing, Licking Her Face: NYPD

A man sneaked into a sleeping Upper East Side woman’s apartment and started licking and kissing her face, the NYPD said.

The 28-year-old woman was sleeping inside her building near East 65th Street and 1st Avenue around 6:35 a.m. on Sunday when the man sneaked into her apartment through her unlocked front door, police said.

Not long after, the woman woke up and discovered the man licking and kissing her face, according to police.

The woman confronted the man and forced him out of her apartment, police said. He fled the scene on East 65th Street.

Police are now searching for a balding man with a beard and mustache who was last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.