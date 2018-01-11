 ) Video Shows Yonkers Police Car Doing Donuts - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Video Shows Yonkers Police Car Doing Donuts

Published at 1:33 PM EST on Jan 11, 2018 | Updated at 2:25 PM EST on Jan 11, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Video Shows Yonkers Police Car Doing Donuts

    Yonkers Police are conducting an internal review after an officer was caught on video doing donuts in one of the department's vehicles.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

    Yonkers Police are responding after a video surfaced on Twitter showing one of their officers doing donuts in a police car.

    The video shows the police car spinning in circles in an empty, snowy parking lot at night.

    The man who shot the video says he was stopped at a red light next to Pelton Park when he spotted the police car.

    In a statement, Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said the department was aware of the video and has identified the officer behind the wheel.

    “This department does not condone this type of unprofessional behavior,” Gardner said in the statement. “We are conducting an internal review to determine appropriate discipline in this matter.”

    Rogue Bull, Cocaine Pants, Mr. Met: Craziest Stories of 2017Rogue Bull, Cocaine Pants, Mr. Met: Craziest Stories of 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us