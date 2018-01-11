Video Shows Yonkers Police Car Doing Donuts

Yonkers Police are conducting an internal review after an officer was caught on video doing donuts in one of the department's vehicles.

Yonkers Police are responding after a video surfaced on Twitter showing one of their officers doing donuts in a police car.

The video shows the police car spinning in circles in an empty, snowy parking lot at night.

The man who shot the video says he was stopped at a red light next to Pelton Park when he spotted the police car.

In a statement, Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said the department was aware of the video and has identified the officer behind the wheel.

“This department does not condone this type of unprofessional behavior,” Gardner said in the statement. “We are conducting an internal review to determine appropriate discipline in this matter.”

Rogue Bull, Cocaine Pants, Mr. Met: Craziest Stories of 2017

