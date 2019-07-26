What to Know
Two infants were found dead in a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon after the children’s father forgot they were in there, according to cops
The children, 11-month-old boy and girl twins, were in the back seat as the father left for work Friday morning
The father didn’t realize the kids were in there until after he left for the day around 4:30 p.m., with the twins inside the car for 8 hours
Two infants were found dead in a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon after the children’s father forgot they were in there, according to police.
The car was found near the intersection of West Kingsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace. The children, 11-month-old boy and girl twins, were in the back seat as the father left for work Friday morning, according to police. He then parked the car, and didn’t realize hi children were in there until after he left for the day around 4:30 p.m., cops said.
The children may have been left in the car for around eight hours.
It appears the father drove the Honda a short distance from the lot before stopping.
The father, a social worker at nearby VA Hospital in Fordham Manor, is being questioned by police. Charges are expected to be filed.
An investigation is ongoing.