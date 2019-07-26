What to Know Two infants were found dead in a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon after the children’s father forgot they were in there, according to cops

The children, 11-month-old boy and girl twins, were in the back seat as the father left for work Friday morning

The father didn’t realize the kids were in there until after he left for the day around 4:30 p.m., with the twins inside the car for 8 hours

Two infants were found dead in a car in the Bronx Friday afternoon after the children’s father forgot they were in there, according to police.

The car was found near the intersection of West Kingsbridge Road and Kingsbridge Terrace. The children, 11-month-old boy and girl twins, were in the back seat as the father left for work Friday morning, according to police. He then parked the car, and didn’t realize hi children were in there until after he left for the day around 4:30 p.m., cops said.

The children may have been left in the car for around eight hours.

It appears the father drove the Honda a short distance from the lot before stopping.

Augmented Reality Shows How Cars Get So Hot, So Fast

With 18 children already dying this summer inside hot cars this summer, it's important to know just how quickly cars left in the sun can heat up. NBC 4 New York's Janice Huff reports. (Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019)

The father, a social worker at nearby VA Hospital in Fordham Manor, is being questioned by police. Charges are expected to be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.