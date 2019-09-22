Trump Tower Residents Lose $350K of Jewelry in Thefts: NYPD

Two Trump Tower residents allegedly lost more than $350,000 of jewelry to a thief or thieves, the NYPD said.

What to Know Two Trump Tower residents allegedly lost more than $350,000 of jewelry to a thief or thieves, the NYPD said

Police say one woman discovered she was missing $236,000 worth of jewelry on Sept. 9; the second is missing jewelry valued at $117,000

It is not yet clear if the the same thief or thieves carried out both thefts

Two Trump Tower residents allegedly lost more than $350,000 of jewelry to a thief or thieves, the NYPD said.

Police say one woman who lives at the building on Fifth Avenue discovered she was missing $236,000 worth of jewelry on Sept. 9.

The New York Post reported her collection of stolen goods included included a Harry Winston diamond bracelet and a diamond-and-emerald necklace.

A second woman who lives in the tower reported that she was missing $117,000 worth of jewelry, the NYPD said. Her missing possession was a Graff diamond bracelet valued at the full value reported by police, according to the Post.

The first theft happened at some point between June 21 and Sept. 9, according to police. The second theft happened between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, police said.

It is not yet clear if the same thief or thieves carried out both thefts.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing, police said Sunday.

The Post reported insurance fraud is not suspected, and there were no signs of a break-in at either apartment at Trump Tower.