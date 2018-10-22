What to Know Trump says his intention to scrap a landmark arms control agreement Russia follows years of violations in developing prohibited weapons

US Will Pull Out of Intermediate-Range Nuke Pact, Trump Says

President Trump says his intention to scrap a landmark arms control agreement Russia follows years of violations by Moscow in developing prohibited weapons, and "we're not going to be the only one to adhere to it." The Kremlin said the pullout "would be a very dangerous step." Britain said it stood "absolutely resolute" with the U.S., while Germany called Trump's move "regrettable." Heiko Maas said in a statement that the three-decades-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture" and Trump's announcement "raises difficult questions for us and Europe." The 1987 pact prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 300 miles to 3,400 miles.

Saudi King, Crown Prince Call Slain Writer Khashoggi's Son

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom announced, to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by officials that allegedly included a member of the royal's entourage. King Salman similarly made a condolence call as international pressure on the kingdom continues to rise, even after it acknowledged the Washington Post journalist was killed Oct. 2 at the consulate under still-disputed circumstances. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said details of Khashoggi's killing "will be revealed in all its nakedness" in a speech in parliament, the same day a glitzy investment forum in Riyadh spearheaded by Prince Mohammed is to take place.

Growing Caravan of Migrants Pushes Deeper Into Mexico

Thousands of Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. stretched out on rain-soaked sidewalks, benches and public plazas in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, worn down by another day's march under a blazing sun. Keeping together for strength and safety in numbers, some huddled under a metal roof in the city's main plaza. Others lay exhausted in the open air, with only thin sheets of plastic to protect them from ground soggy from an intense evening shower. Some didn't even have a bit of plastic yet. "We are going to sleep here in the street, because we have nothing else," said Jose Mejia, 42, a father of four from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula. "We have to sleep on the sidewalk, and tomorrow wake up and keep walking. We'll get a piece of plastic to cover ourselves if it rains again." The group's advance has drawn strong criticism from President Trump, who lashed out again at the Democratic Party over what he apparently sees as a winning issue for Republicans a little over two weeks ahead of midterm elections.

2.4M Pounds of Taquitos Recalled Over Salmonella Concern

More than 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat taquitos have been recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella and listeria, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall includes meat and poultry taquitos produced between July 1 and Oct. 10, 2018, by Ruiz Food Products, according to a Friday press release from the FSIS. The affected products are 4.5-pound cases of Go-Go Taquitos in “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos," “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos" and “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla." The items were shipped nationwide. There have been no confirmed reports of illness from customers eating the food. But the FSIS said people should not eat taquitos already purchased and to throw them away. The agency encouraged people to contact their healthcare providers if they are concerned.

Actress Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

In a candid Instagram post, actress Selma Blair revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after experiencing symptoms for years. The "Cruel Intentions" and "Legally Blonde" star said she received her diagnosis on Aug. 16 after a friend encouraged her to see a doctor. "I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve," Blair wrote. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share." Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system and interferes with the communication between the brain, spinal cord and the rest of the body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Symptoms vary but can include difficulty walking, numbness, muscle spasms, weakness, vision impairment and fatigue.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets Career Achievement Award for Comedy

After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television characters to her name — Elaine Benes of "Seinfeld" and foul-mouthed Vice-President Selina Meyer — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy. The 57-year-old actress received a stream of testimonials from celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert and 2010 Mark Twain recipient Tina Fey--touching on the multiple aspects of her career. Fey paid tribute to Louis-Dreyfus at the award ceremony by tracking the similarities between their lives. Louis-Dreyfus is the 21st Mark Twain recipient, joining a list that includes Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Carol Burnett. Bill Cosby, the winner in 2009, had his award rescinded earlier this year after he was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.