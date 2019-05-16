Mayor de Blasio will be running for president, defying deep voter opposition at home to enter the crowded field with an unabashed message of progressivism. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

What to Know The son of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., is weighing in on Mayor de Blasio's presidential run, which he will announce Thursday

After making the announcement, he, along with his wife Chirlane McCray, will travel to Iowa to headline an event in Sioux City

De Blasio becomes the first sitting mayor of New York City to run for president since John Lindsay's brief run in 1972

The son of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., is calling Mayor de Blasio's presidential run a "clown show."

"Rather than do a PR stunt run for President (we all know it’s going nowhere) maybe @NYCMayor should clean up his backyard first," Trump Jr. tweeted. "This video from this morning should tell you all you need to know about his leadership. What a clown show!!!"

De Blasio announced his candidacy Thursday morning and will travel to Iowa to headline an event in Sioux City, which local Democrats are calling the "first stop on his presidential announcement tour." The mayor will then head to South Carolina for the weekend.

He joins a Democratic field with almost two dozen other candidates.

In mounting a bid, the mayor is essentially ignoring the voters who overwhelmingly elected him to City Hall twice. An April 3 Quinnipiac University poll found 76 percent of New York City voters opposed the idea of him running for the White House.

Even in his most traditionally loyal demographics — black voters and voters in the Bronx — seven out of every 10 were against the idea of him running for president.

De Blasio becomes the first sitting mayor of New York City to run for president since John Lindsay's brief run in 1972. (Rudy Giuliani ran for president after his term as mayor ended, and Michael Bloomberg flirted with a run but never formally launched a campaign.)

De Blasio is the city's 109th mayor, coming into office in 2014, and has been a progressive voice on certain issues including early childhood education, immigration reform and voting rights.

De Blasio follows other tri-state Democrats running for president, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

