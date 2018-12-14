What to Know The suspect in the Strasbourg shooting that left three dead and 13 injured has been killed by police in that city, French authorities say

Trump Inaugural Committee Under Investigation, Report Claims

President Trump's inaugural committee is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for pay to play and misspending some of the $107 million it raised from donations, The Wall Street Journal reports. The paper, citing people familiar with the investigation, said the probe was launched by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, NBC News reported. The investigation, which is reportedly in its early stages, is looking into whether some of the committee's top donors gave money to gain access to the incoming Trump administration to influence policy positions, which could be a violation of anti-corruption laws. NBC News has not independently verified the Journal report.

Suspect in France Mass Shooting Killed by Police

The suspect in the Strasbourg shooting that left three dead and 13 injured has been killed by police in that city, French authorities say. The announcement of the death of 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt comes after an intense manhunt involving hundreds of officers since the shooting outside the Strasbourg's Christmas market. He had been on the run since the attack near the popular tourist attraction. The Paris prosecutor's office said the prosecutor was on the way to the site where Chekatt was killed. French security forces were trying to catch Chekatt dead or alive, an official said.

Know Where Your Romaine Is From, Health Officials Say

Health officials issued an update to their previous warnings about romaine lettuce, urging consumers to find out where their lettuce originated. In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises consumers to "not eat and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any romaine lettuce harvested from certain counties in the Central Coastal growing regions of northern and central California." "If you do not know where the romaine is from, do not eat it," the statement says. Officials focused especially on three California counties — Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara — and warned the public not to "buy, serve, sell, or eat romaine lettuce" from those regions. Some romaine lettuce products are now labeled with a harvest location by region. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check bags or boxes of romaine lettuce for a label indicating where the lettuce was harvested.

Del Monte Recalls Cans of Corn Because They Could Spoil

Del Monte has recalled more than 64,000 cases of corn because they could spoil and lead to life-threatening illnesses if eaten. Cans of Fiesta Corn seasoned with red and green peppers were shipped to 25 U.S. states, including: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The cans of corn were under-processed during the sterilization process, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens. The company has not received any reports of illness, according to the announcement from the FDA, but consuming the product could result in a life-threatening illness.

Nancy Wilson, Grammy Winning Jazz Singer, Dies at 81, Manager Says

Nancy Wilson, the Grammy-winning "song stylist" and torch singer whose polished pop-jazz vocals made her a platinum artist and top concert performer, has died. Wilson, who retired from touring in 2011, died after a long illness at her home in Pioneertown, a California desert community near Joshua Tree National Park, her manager and publicist Devra Hall Levy said. She was 81. Influenced by Dinah Washington, Nat "King" Cole and other stars, Wilson covered everything from jazz standards to "Little Green Apples" and in the 1960s alone released eight albums that reached the top 20 on Billboard's pop charts. Sometimes elegant and understated, or quick and conversational and a little naughty, she was best known for such songs as her breakthrough "Guess Who I Saw Today" and the 1964 hit "(You Don't Know) How Glad I Am," which drew upon Broadway, pop and jazz. She resisted being identified with a single category, especially jazz, and referred to herself as a "song stylist."

'Aquaman' Jason Momoa Leads Haka Dance at Premiere

Jason Momoa led a traditional Haka dance at the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles, after removing his jacket and necklace, and breaking a golden staff (Aquaman's weapon) in two. A dozen relatives and friends joined Momoa on the blue carpet during the Marvel film's Hollywood premiere. Haka is a type of ancient Māori war dance, according to NewZealand.com. The dance showcases foot-stomping, and rhythmic body slapping along with a loud chant. Momoa drank Guinness after the traditional dance. He was joined by his wife and actress Lisa Bonet, their children and his mother at the premiere.

Miss USA Calls Out Contestant for Not Speaking English

With the 2018 Miss Universe competition just days away, Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers is in the spotlight after controversial comments on social media. In footage seen on Instagram Live, the 24-year-old Nebraska native was captured calling attention to fellow contestants Miss Cambodia Rern Sinat and Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie. The videos were reportedly captured from an Instagram Live on Miss Colombia Valeria Morales' account. She and Miss Australia Francesca Hung were also present for the conversation. "What do you think of Miss Vietnam Nie?" Summers asked the women during the video. Further into the video, Summers brought up Sinat. E! News has reached out to the Miss Universe Organization for comment on Summers' remarks.