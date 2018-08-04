What to Know An EMT was carjacked and kidnapped after he got off work, the NYPD said

The 44-year-old man had just finished a shift in Queens on Friday when three men approached him at gunpoint

The men made the EMT drive them to two different locations before fleeing the scene and leaving his car

An EMT was carjacked and kidnapped after he got off work, the NYPD said.

The 44-year-old man had just finished a shift at FDNY EMS Station 54, at 222-15 Merrick Blvd. in Queens on Friday when three men approached him at gunpoint, police said.

After the man begged the trio not to shoot him, they commandeered his car and drove off, but looped back soon after and made the man drive them to two different locations, the NYPD said.

The three men then fled the scene and left the car, police said.

Police haven’t yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.