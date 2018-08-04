Trio of Carjackers Steal EMT's Car and Kidnap Him, Police Say - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trio of Carjackers Steal EMT's Car and Kidnap Him, Police Say

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trio of Carjackers Steal EMT's Car and Kidnap Him, Police Say
    P_Wei/Getty Images/iStockphoto

    What to Know

    • An EMT was carjacked and kidnapped after he got off work, the NYPD said

    • The 44-year-old man had just finished a shift in Queens on Friday when three men approached him at gunpoint

    • The men made the EMT drive them to two different locations before fleeing the scene and leaving his car

    An EMT was carjacked and kidnapped after he got off work, the NYPD said.

    The 44-year-old man had just finished a shift at FDNY EMS Station 54, at 222-15 Merrick Blvd. in Queens on Friday when three men approached him at gunpoint, police said.

    After the man begged the trio not to shoot him, they commandeered his car and drove off, but looped back soon after and made the man drive them to two different locations, the NYPD said.

    The three men then fled the scene and left the car, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC

    Police haven’t yet arrested anyone in connection with the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us