Storm Team 4's Chris Cimino has your forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 4, and the impact the snow moving in for Wednesday might have. (Published 49 minutes ago)

What to Know The tri-state could have a more difficult time during their Wednesday commute because of some winter weather heading for the area

NYC could see a couple of inches of slush while areas to the north and west could see 6 inches or more of the white stuff

Thursday will be a slight improvement, but it will be blustery with a mix of sun and clouds ahead of a more mild weekend

A slushy mix could pose problems for the both Wednesday morning and afternoon commutes in and around New York City while snow to the north and west could pile up to a half a foot or more, Storm Team 4 says.

Flurries will begin to fall early Wednesday before changing over to rain by midday, leaving behind a slushy couple of inches in and around the city, according to meteorologists. The changeover to the north and west will take longer, if at all, and will leave 3 to 6 inches or more of the white stuff. Long Island the Jersey Shore will see mostly rain. Click here to track the storm with the radar.

The snow and slushy mess could make travel on Wednesday more difficult. A winter storm watch is in effect for Passaic and Sussex counties in New Jersey, as well as Putnam, Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess, and Ulster counties in New York. Click here for all weather alerts and click here to check school closings and delays.

Thursday will be a slight improvement, but it will be blustery with a mix of sun and clouds, forecasters said. Friday will see a high of 36 with a slight chance of a few flurries.

The weekend turns milder, but there is a chance for some showers Saturday night ahead of a better chance on Sunday. Next week’s workweek will begin seasonable with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday.