The supermarkets are so popular in New York City, they're routinely crowded and checkout lines are notoriously long.

What to Know Trader Joe's new location on the Upper West Side is finally opening its doors to shoppers on Friday

The popular supermarket chain will open at 8 a.m. on Columbus Avenue between 92nd and 93rd streets

The market's new SoHo location also appears to be opening soon, however, no official date has been set

May the Fourth be with you, Trader Joe's shoppers.

Friday is the day the popular supermarket chain will officially opens its doors at its new Upper West Side location. Neighborhood blog West Side Rag was first to report the market will open its doors at 8 a.m.

The new location is located on Columbus Avenue between 92nd and 93rd streets.

Believe it or not, it's not the only Trader Joe's in Manhattan everyone is buzzing about.

SoHo has been long-awaiting the opening of the chain's new location on Spring Street. However, it recently held a job fair, a sign that it, too, could be opening its doors to shoppers soon.

Trader Joe's announced last year it would be opening locations in SoHo and on the Upper West Side in 2018, but never specified the dates. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed to News 4 last month they were on track to open within the year.

