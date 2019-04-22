Raw footage shows a major emergency presence outside the McDonald's on Route 22. (Published 28 minutes ago)

What to Know A man died in a tractor-trailer crash at a McDonald's parking lot off Route 22 in New Jersey early Monday

The road was shut down for hours in the area as authorities investigated

The driver's name was not immediately released

A 39-year-old BMW driver died when he smashed into the back of a tractor-trailer as it turned into a McDonald's parking lot in New Jersey early Monday, police say.

Route 22 East was shut down for hours after the 3:10 a.m. accident in Hillside.

The dead driver's name was not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

Chopper 4 showed a major emergency presence at the scene.

