A report of a tiger running amok in the streets of Manhattan briefly caused a social media frenzy early Thursday, as reporters scrambled to find photos of the ferocious feline and warn civilians to stay out of the area.
Turns out, it was a raccoon.
The NYPD got a call about the rogue "tiger" near 166th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem around 8:30 a.m. News 4 crews were at the scene in about 15 minutes reporting no sighting of a tiger nor any police.
Shortly thereafter, police confirmed there was indeed an animal sighting, but it was just a raccoon.
Hey, they both have black markings on their bodies. Easily confused.