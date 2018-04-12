What to Know Emergency radio correspondence indicated there was a report of a "tiger" running in Harlem streets shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday

News 4 crews were at the scene in about 15 minutes reporting no sighting of a tiger nor any police

Police said shortly thereafter they did find an animal -- but it was a raccoon, not a tiger

A report of a tiger running amok in the streets of Manhattan briefly caused a social media frenzy early Thursday, as reporters scrambled to find photos of the ferocious feline and warn civilians to stay out of the area.

Turns out, it was a raccoon.

The NYPD got a call about the rogue "tiger" near 166th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem around 8:30 a.m. News 4 crews were at the scene in about 15 minutes reporting no sighting of a tiger nor any police.



Shortly thereafter, police confirmed there was indeed an animal sighting, but it was just a raccoon.

Hey, they both have black markings on their bodies. Easily confused.

