Report of Tiger Running Amok in Manhattan Turns Out to Be Raccoon: NYPD

They do both have black markings

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Easily confused?

    What to Know

    • Emergency radio correspondence indicated there was a report of a "tiger" running in Harlem streets shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday

    • News 4 crews were at the scene in about 15 minutes reporting no sighting of a tiger nor any police

    • Police said shortly thereafter they did find an animal -- but it was a raccoon, not a tiger

    A report of a tiger running amok in the streets of Manhattan briefly caused a social media frenzy early Thursday, as reporters scrambled to find photos of the ferocious feline and warn civilians to stay out of the area. 

    Turns out, it was a raccoon. 

    The NYPD got a call about the rogue "tiger" near 166th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem around 8:30 a.m. News 4 crews were at the scene in about 15 minutes reporting no sighting of a tiger nor any police.

    Shortly thereafter, police confirmed there was indeed an animal sighting, but it was just a raccoon. 

    Hey, they both have black markings on their bodies. Easily confused.

