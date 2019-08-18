Thunderstorms Roar Into Tri-State Area Sunday

What to Know Strong storms rolled into the area Sunday evening, triggering severe weather alerts throughout the tri-state area

Sunday's storms are the first in a stretch of unsettled weather; there's a chance of isolated storms every day through Thursday

Meanwhile, expect high temps in the high 80s though the humid will make it feel much warmer

Roaring storms swooped into the tri-state area Sunday afternoon, triggering a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings across much of the region.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Manhattan and the Bronx, as well as Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey until 7:30 p.m. Sunday, while severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in many counties -- from the Jersey Shore up through parts of Manhattan.

Video on social media showed heavy hail falling at MetLife Stadium, and severe thunderstorm warnings popped for central New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley as well as the storms moved quickly. Tree limbs and wires were also reported down in parts of the Garden State.

Check the latest alerts for your neighborhood here.

Track the storms using our interactive radar below.

Sunday's storms are the first in a stretch of unsettled weather; the latest Storm Team 4 forecast calls for the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms every day through Thursday.

Along with the storms, temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat indexes nearing or exceeding 100 degrees, particularly Monday and Tuesday.