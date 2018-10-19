New York is filled with pop-up shops around the city, ranging from art exhibits, to Instagram-friendly foodie paradises. Here are three pop-ups worth your time this weekend.

The Cauldron

Photo credit: The Cauldron

Ever wanted to brew your very own potion? This Harry Potter-style exhibit in the Financial District let’s you do just that.

The Cauldron Magical Cocktail Experience is a 2-hour class where you get to make your own elixir inspired by the one and only Boy Who Lived. You receive a robe and magic wand to help you with your potion skills, and even your own helping of Poetic Mead. Instructions guide you to brew two molecular potions that will bubble, smoke and change color.

The experience ends in December and tickets range from $44.99 to $54.99.

Wild One

Photo credit: Wild One

Your dog will be barking about this event for days. A brand new pop-up, Wild One opens this weekend and it’s sure to bring you and your pup glee. The immersive pop-up strives to foster a community of pups and their parents in this new Nolita space.

Wild One is a pet-essentials brand that currently resides online, but the pop-up will bring the same products for pups to their 1,400-square-foot store. In concurrence with the opening, the pop-up will feature an unlimited amount of doggy treats from by CHLOE, puppy portraits by Sam Silverman, and coffee, beer and wine for the owners all day long. The pop-up event takes place at 11 a.m. on October 20.

Candytopia

Photo credit: @Kodaaayyy

Indulge your sweet tooth at NYC’s new Candy Land game come to life: Candytopia. The newly opened pop-up features a dozen rooms of your favorite sweets. From a Willy-Wonka approved entrance to a tiny village entirely made up of candy, the Instagrammable heaven is perfect for your sweetest selfies.

Dive into the fluffy pool of marshmallows or lay in a pile of confetti at the Penn Plaza location in midtown.

Tickets start at $26.