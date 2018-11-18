Thieves Caught on Camera Swiping Pricey Bicycles: NYPD - NBC New York
Thieves Caught on Camera Swiping Pricey Bicycles: NYPD

Surveillance video from the scene shows two of the men rolling the bikes out of the vestibule

Published 29 minutes ago

    Three men stole two bikes worth more than $2,000 from the vestibule of a Brooklyn building, the NYPD said.

    The men opened the front door of 671 Grand Street, near Manhattan Avenue, in Williamsburg and took a Surly Straggler bike and a Lotus Vintage bike from the vestibule around 4 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

    The bikes were worth a total of $2,700, according to police. 

    Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

