Thieves Caught on Camera Swiping Pricey Bicycles: NYPD

Three men stole two bikes worth more than $2,000 from the vestibule of a Brooklyn building, the NYPD said.

What to Know Three men stole two vintage bikes worth more than $2,000 from the vestibule of a Brooklyn building, the NYPD said

The men stole the bikes from a building in Williamsburg around 4 a.m. on Oct. 31, according to police

Surveillance video from the scene shows two of the men rolling the bikes out of the vestibule

Three men stole two bikes worth more than $2,000 from the vestibule of a Brooklyn building, the NYPD said.

The men opened the front door of 671 Grand Street, near Manhattan Avenue, in Williamsburg and took a Surly Straggler bike and a Lotus Vintage bike from the vestibule around 4 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene shows two of the men rolling the bikes out of the vestibule.

The bikes were worth a total of $2,700, according to police.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.