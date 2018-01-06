The NYPD released the inset photo of a suspect accused of stealing credit cards from a sleeping teen on the subway.

A thief targeted a sleepy straphanger on the subway, stealing his phone and credit cards and racking up hundreds of dollars in charges, police said Saturday.

The 18-year-old victim got on the 4 train at Union Square after midnight on Nov. 22 and fell asleep, the NYPD said.

When he woke up at the Bainbridge and Jerome Avenue subway station in the Bronx, his phone and credit cards were missing.

The cards were used to buy $80 of merchandise at a Walgreens and $450 of goods at a Marshals, police said.