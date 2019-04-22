Thief Steals Beloved Dog From NYC Backyard on Easter Sunday

A thief stole a beloved dog from a backyard in Brooklyn on Easter Sunday, leaving its owners heartbroken.

A man snatched the mini Alaskan Klee Kai from the backyard of a home on East 73rd Street in Bergen Beach Sunday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Owner Anatoly Bartov told News 4 the suspect got through a gate into the backyard and cut the dog’s leash while its family was out.

Surveillance video captured the man walking the dog through the gate and out onto the sidewalk.

The suspect police are searching for.



The dog has been a part of their family for two and a half years, Bartov said, adding that his two kids are devastated.

“What kind of person would take a dog out of a child’s hand?” he asked. “I have no words to describe this.”

“It’s horrific what was done,” he added. “We’re heartbroken.”

Bartov and his family are offering a reward for the dog’s safe return, he said.

The suspect fled east on 73rd Street with the dog, according to police.