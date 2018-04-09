From pizza-pizza to sushi pizza, these five New York City eateries are keeping it interesting with odd and unusual pies. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

The eternal debate in the tri-state is who has the best slice of pizza, and each state has their own claim to fame.

Connecticut was the birth place of the white clam pie. New Jersey; the tomato pie. New York; the dollar slice.

The Daily Meal has put together a list of the best pizza in every state, and the tri-state was certainly not forgotten.

In Connecticut, the best pizza is at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven. No surprises there.

Opened in Wooster Square in 1925, the pie to try is the infamous White Clam.

The Daily Meal reports that the clam pie at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is the “best of all," complete with fresh littleneck clams, garlic, olive oil, oregano, and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano.

The best pizza in New Jersey is available in Jersey City, according to the ranking. Razza, just across the Hudson River, is known for its woodfired pies. Chef and owner Dan Richer was a semi-finalist for the James Beard Rising Star Award.

According to The Daily Meal, a New York Times review hailed Richer's pie as the “the best pizza in New York.” It’s a pie worth trying, with crisp and fluffy crust and locally sourced toppings.

John’s of Bleecker Streetis reportedly the best pizza in New York. It’s been cooked the same way since 1929 in a coal-fire brick oven.

A New York City classic, The Daily Meal suggests ordering a Margherita pie.