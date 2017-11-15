Eating Thanksgiving dinner is enjoyable for many, but preparing it is another story.

If you are dreaming of enjoying a Thanksgiving feast without the hassle of the planning, cooking and cleaning that comes with it--you're in luck.

Drop the work and treat yourself to a headache-free holiday at one of these local restaurants.

Restaurants across the tri-state are offering Thanksgiving meals to take out or dine in this holiday. There is no shortage of menu options either--from classic Thanksgiving dishes to unique and inventive takes on the traditional menu.

No need to worry about the turkey burning this year--dinner can be ready with a simple phone call.

We've rounded up 20 mouthwatering feasts offered across the region. Impress your guests with a meal from one of these restaurants--we won’t tell.

1. Made Nice ($250 for 8 people)

Made Nice offers an entire Thanksgiving dinner, serving eight and ready to serve Thanksgiving day. The menu includes: whole roasted turkey with garlic, sausage stuffing, roasted autumn vegetables, potato puree, turkey gravy, green bean casserole and cranberry chutney. Butternut Squash Soup, Garlic Rolls, Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie also available a la carte.

Order online until 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. Located: 8 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001

2. Eleven Madison Park ($245 per person for parties up to 10 people, plus $135 for optional wine pairing)

Experience a Thanksgiving experience from a restaurant that was named the best in the world. Chef Daniel Humm will present an extravagant, four-course family-style feast, including: chicken velouté with black truffles, beet salad with caraway and mustard, roasted turkey with caramelized apple and chestnut stuffing, butter-poached lobster with squash and citrus and more.

Reserve online. Phone: +1 212-889-0905. Located; 11 Madison Ave., New York, New York 10010

3. Saxon + Parole ($85 per person)

Eating out on Thanksgiving does not mean you have to say goodbye to leftovers. At Saxon + Parole's, leftovers are a highlight. Don't leave too soon after the three course feast, including: an entire pie bar with bourbon pecan, pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato meringue, chocolate caramel, and passion fruit slices. Each guest leaves with a package of leftovers to make a turkey sandwich the next day.

Phone: (212) 254-0350. Located: 316 Bowery, New York, NY 10012

4. Haven Rooftop ($65 per person)

Haven Rooftop offers a full Thanksgiving meal along with a prime party spot set atop the renowned Sanctuary Hotel in Times Square. The meal includes: butternut squash soup and polenta lasagna appetizers, a turkey entree with all the fixings, including sweet potato mash, homemade stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and branzino with roasted acorn squash, pumpkin and a butternut squash purée. Don’t forget about dessert! The meal is finished with a pumpkin spice cheesecake and dulce de leche rice pudding.

Phone: (212) 466-9000 Located: 132 West 47th St., New York, NY 10036

5. Dumpling Galaxy ($50 Per Person)

Dumpling Galaxy presents a unique way to celebrate the holiday with inventive takes on traditional Thanksgiving dishes. The full meal includes: mini dumpling soup, roast turkey, fried rice stuffing, sweet dumplings, Three Sisters pie and more.

Reserve tickets online. Phone: (718) 461-0808. Located: 42-35 Main St., Flushing, NY 11355

6. Trademark Taste + Grind ($49 per person and $22 for children 12 and under)

Indulge in a three course traditional feast right off the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route. Guests are presented with a wide variety of options to choose from. You can choose the classic route, with dishes like Brussels sprout toast and herb-brined roasted turkey breast, or they can take a more unique path with the octopus carpaccio and sweet potato gnocchi.

Phone: (646) 858-2320. Located: 38 West 36th St., New York, NY 10018

7. Park Avenue Tavern ($49 per person and $22 for children 12 and under)

This three-course feast includes: the choice of a starter to pair with the apple cider-brined, slow-roasted turkey breast with fennel sausage and herb stuffing, gravy, maple cranberry relish, yukon gold potato purée, and crispy Brussels sprouts. When the dessert course arrives, guests are faced with a difficult decision and must choose between a chocolate cremeux and a pumpkin croissant bread pudding.

Phone: (212) 867-4484. Located: 99 Park Ave., New York, NY 10016

8. Má Pêche ($55 per person)



The Momofuku restaurant presents a Turducken family-style Thanksgiving dinner. The inventive meal includes: family-style meal of turducken, loaded pommes puree, roasted squash and grains, little gem Caesar salad, focaccia stuffing with Chinese sausage and mushrooms, pumpkin pie with smoked Sichuan whipped cream and mulled apple cider.

Reserve online. Phone: (212) 757-5878. Located: 15 W 56th St., New York, NY 10019

9. Jean Georges ($118 per person)

Enjoy a four-course tasting meal at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s flagship restaurant. The menu includes: tuna tartare, butter poached lobster, free range turkey with foie gras stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Reserve online. Phone: (212) 299-3900. Located: 1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023

10. Parker & Quinn ($49 per person and $22 for children)

The signature Refinery Hotel restaurant offers a traditional three-course feast, which includes: a choice of roasted butternut squash soup, orange-glazed baby carrots or a market salad to start, an apple cider-brined roasted turkey breast and the choice of wither a pumpkin pie tart or a Gala apple strudel for dessert.

Phone: (212) 729-0277. Located: 64 West 39th St., New York, NY 10018

11. Mifune ($90 per person)



Calling all sushi lovers! This Japanese-influenced menu includes: truffle egg custard with Hokkaido uni sushi, miso cream turkey fricassee, turkey takikomi rice and more.

Phone: (212) 986-2800. Located: 245 E 44th St. New York, NY 10017

12. Boulton & Watt ($20 per plate)

The daily special this Thanksgiving is a traditional Thanksgiving plate including: turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and all your favorite sides. At the same price per plate, family style is available for parties with four or more guests. The meal finishes with a unique twist--replacing the classic pie with the restaurant's signature cast iron chocolate chip cookies.

Phone: (646)490-6004. Located: 5 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

13. Glasserie ($62 per person)

Glasserie takes a unique approach to Thanksgiving, incorporating Middle Eastern inspired dishes, including: nine small dishes, flatbread, turkey with sidess and dessert.

Phone: (718) 389-0640. Located: 95 Commercial St. Greenpoint, NY 11222



14. Nickel & Diner ($68 per person and $40 for children 12 and under)

This diner brings a modern spin to the traditional Thanksgiving menu.The four-course menu includes: roasted heirloom squash salad, chestnut pappardelle with veal ragout, roast turkey, pie and more. To make reservations for parties of 10 or more, email info@nickelanddiner.com,

Phone: (646) 870-6100 Located: 1 Howard St. New York, NY 10013

15. Narcissa ($84 per person)

A Thanksgiving in a garden for vegetarians. Narcissa's menu includes: porcini soup, roasted delicata squash, carrots Wellington and more. Meat eaters, have no fear. There are numerous dishes for you, including: roast turkey, venison, snapper crudo and more.

Phone: (212) 228-3344. Located: 25 Cooper Sq. New York, NY 10003

16. Hornblower Cruises (From $150)

Who says Thanksgiving should be on land? Enjoy amazing views, a decadent buffet featuring holiday favorites and photo ops with the whole family on the Hornblower Cruise.

Reserve online. Phone: (646) 576-8400. Located: Hudson River Park's Pier 40, 353 West St., New York, NY 10014

17. Liberty House – Jersey City ($58 per person and $28 per child)

Take in panoramic views of New York City while you enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving meal at Liberty House, located right on the Jersey City waterfront.

Phone: (201) 395-0300. Located: 76 Audrey Zapp Dr., Jersey City, NJ 07305

18. Ponzio's Diner – Cherry Hill ($21.99/$24.99 per person and $12.99 for children 12 and under)

Bring the whole family to Ponzio's, a cherished spot among locals. The Thanksgiving menu includes: roast turkey ($24.99) or baked ham ($21.99), a soup or salad, two vegetables and dessert.

No reservations required. Phone:(856) 428.4808. Located: 7 West Rt. 70 Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

19. Elm ($85 per person)

Using food fresh from local farms, Elm brings a seasonal flare to the Thanksgiving meal with the option to dine in or order takeout. Diners can enjoy a creative spin on traditional dishes, including: roasted pumpkin and banana soup, pistachio and apricot stuffing and Brussels sprouts with lavender honey.

Reserve online. Phone: (203) 920-4994. Located: 73 Elm St,, New Canaan, CT 06840

20. Cafe on the Green Danbury ($60 per person)

This award-winning restaurant offers a menu with tradiational and Italian options. Enjoy the meal overlooking a view of one of the top public golf courses in the nation.

Phone: (203) 791-0369 Located: 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury, CT 06811



